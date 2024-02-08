HC Wainwright Cuts Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Price Target to $3.00

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.88%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green purchased 53,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,655.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 4,003.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 231,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 85,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

