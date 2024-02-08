HC Wainwright Trims Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Target Price to $48.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pliant Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.97 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $956.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,738.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

