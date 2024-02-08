HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 485.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,406 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after acquiring an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $307.28 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $314.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.70. The company has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $513,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

