Head to Head Analysis: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) versus Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 24.01% 27.22% 19.02% Yalla Group 32.88% 21.30% 18.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Yalla Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $307.39 billion 5.94 $73.80 billion $5.80 25.17 Yalla Group $303.60 million 2.46 $79.76 million $0.56 8.55

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Yalla Group. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.1% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 5 28 1 2.88 Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $153.65, indicating a potential upside of 5.16%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Summary

Alphabet beats Yalla Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, data, analytics, AI, and machine learning, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Yalla Group

(Get Free Report)

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.