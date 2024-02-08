Head to Head Review: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.1% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARC Resources and TXO Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.34 $1.77 billion $2.19 6.79 TXO Partners $246.40 million 2.21 -$7.67 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than TXO Partners.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ARC Resources and TXO Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50 TXO Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

ARC Resources currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.73%. TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.03%. Given TXO Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TXO Partners is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 28.52% 25.91% 15.51% TXO Partners 20.38% -1.33% -0.88%

Dividends

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. TXO Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. ARC Resources pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

TXO Partners beats ARC Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources



ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TXO Partners



TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

