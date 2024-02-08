Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Herc has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Herc to earn $13.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Herc Trading Up 0.9 %

HRI stock opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.29. Herc has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $159.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 152.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 227.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

