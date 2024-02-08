Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $141.98 million and $4,456.98 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00008719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.88632504 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $9,392.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

