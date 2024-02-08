Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,069 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,496,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,956. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

