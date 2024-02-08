Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.18. The company had a trading volume of 726,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.08. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

