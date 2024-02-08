Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises 1.0% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,549. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.