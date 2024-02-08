Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $386.35. 572,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.79. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

