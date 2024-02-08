Herold Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.55. 174,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.20. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

