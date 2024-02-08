Herold Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $244.54. 704,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $249.62. The company has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.14 and its 200-day moving average is $217.19.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.84.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CB
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.