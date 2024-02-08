Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $59.40. 199,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.48.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

