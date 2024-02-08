Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 39,999 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 40.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $629,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,779,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,213,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.42.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,690 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.