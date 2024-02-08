Herold Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $208,647,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,391,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,066,753. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The company has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

