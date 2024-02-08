Herold Advisors Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,826 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

