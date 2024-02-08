Herold Advisors Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.8% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

LLY stock traded up $11.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $736.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,110,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,845. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $742.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $614.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $577.12.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 77.93%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.