Herold Advisors Inc. Has $999,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.46. 980,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,274. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.39 and its 200 day moving average is $154.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.