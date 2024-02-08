Herold Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 3.4% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc. owned 1.19% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 2,222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSUS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.46. The stock had a trading volume of 37,867 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.06.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2517 per share. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

