Herold Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.83. The company had a trading volume of 325,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,380. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.64.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

