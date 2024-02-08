Herold Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Herold Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $466.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,278,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $9,125,332.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 918,298 shares of company stock worth $327,032,907 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

