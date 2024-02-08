Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.590-9.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion. Hershey also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.59 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $232.10.

Hershey Trading Up 6.6 %

Hershey Increases Dividend

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $12.76 on Thursday, reaching $207.02. 1,352,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Hershey by 10.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

