HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,284 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $85,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.02. 3,347,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,854,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.50. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $90.62.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

