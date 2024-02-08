HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $79,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,702,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. 1,103,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,862. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.