HighTower Advisors LLC Has $115.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,817 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $115,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after acquiring an additional 47,473 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.53. 554,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,522. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.