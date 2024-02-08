HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $84,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $174.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,906. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $176.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

