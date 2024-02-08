HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,267,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $72,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150,652 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,132,000 after acquiring an additional 250,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,319,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,362,000 after purchasing an additional 330,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,398,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,378,000 after buying an additional 153,214 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.63. 257,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,902. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1674 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

