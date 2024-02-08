HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 4,510 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 299,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $94,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,192.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE MCO traded down $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $397.53. 224,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.01. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $278.23 and a one year high of $406.30.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

