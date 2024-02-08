HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 970,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 93.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.89. The company had a trading volume of 990,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,879. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $86.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.20.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

