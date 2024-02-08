Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $92,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Honeywell International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

