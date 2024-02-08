Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

HOTH opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.61. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.30.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

