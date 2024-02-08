Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hoth Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.
Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance
HOTH opened at $1.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.61. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $5.30.
Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
