Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $69,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after acquiring an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $690,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $369.40. The stock had a trading volume of 543,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $439.71 and its 200 day moving average is $472.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUM

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.