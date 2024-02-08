Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 27.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $274.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $275.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.22 and its 200-day moving average is $233.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total value of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,667. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

