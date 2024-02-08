Huntington National Bank Buys 80 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX traded up $9.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $856.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,106. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $856.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $810.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $777.54.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total transaction of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,010,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

