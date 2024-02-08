Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.46. The company had a trading volume of 486,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,653. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

