Huntington National Bank Has $16.17 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 1,948,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,422. The stock has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.83.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

