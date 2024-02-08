Huntington National Bank Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Huntington National Bank cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $152.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,637. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $152.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

