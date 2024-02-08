Huntington National Bank Has $9.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $432.89. 15,350,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,883,270. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $285.19 and a 1 year high of $433.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $408.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.50.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.