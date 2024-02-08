Huntington National Bank Has $9.56 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,596 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,254,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,893,000 after acquiring an additional 566,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,548 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,449,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,601,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.13. 1,616,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,985,152. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

