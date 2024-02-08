Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,410. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.