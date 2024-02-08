Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. State Street Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

MA traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $458.76. The company had a trading volume of 635,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,287. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The company has a market cap of $430.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,540 shares of company stock worth $13,542,519. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

