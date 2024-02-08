Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 86,555 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $26,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,341. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

