Huntington National Bank Purchases 3,640 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.08. The stock had a trading volume of 664,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,951. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.