Huntington National Bank Purchases 4,665 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 462.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 158,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 130,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,566,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,785. The firm has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

