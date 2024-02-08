Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 268.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in Nucor by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 98,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $185.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $190.96.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $2,644,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,777,564.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.