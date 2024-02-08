Huntington National Bank Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,738 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $764,000. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $986,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.02.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

