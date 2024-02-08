Huntington National Bank Sells 226,328 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,221,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,328 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.54% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $24,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 80,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 44,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 1,155,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,931,512. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.59.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

