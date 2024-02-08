Huntington National Bank Sells 35,548 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $11,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.03. The stock had a trading volume of 595,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

