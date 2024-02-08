Huntington National Bank Sells 43,230 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $20,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.08. The stock had a trading volume of 968,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.